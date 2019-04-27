Arkansas captured its first National Relay Championships team title Saturday afternoon as the Razorbacks scored 36 points across six scored relay events at John McDonnell Field.

“I think we’re on the right track for the SEC championships in two weeks,” said Bucknam. “These guys did a great job, they compete hard and practice hard. I’m just really proud of they handled it today and they got a nice win.”

The Razorbacks struck gold in the 4×800-meters with Ethan Moehn, Kieran Taylor, Chase Pareti, and Cameron Griffith carrying the baton to the tune of 7 minutes, 39.47 seconds.

High hurdlers Shakiel Chattoo, Tre’Bien Gilbert, Gabe Moore, and Carl Elliot III combined for a time of 57.81 in the 110-meter shuttle hurdle relay.

In the final event of the meet, Rhayko Schwartz, John Winn, Roy Ejiakuekwu, and Hunter Woodhall ran 3:08.66 for second-place in the 4×400-meter relay.

Arkansas scored 36-points over the two day meet.