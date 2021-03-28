Bud Walton Arena to host Elite Eight watch party

Fans are invited to watch the Hogs take on Baylor Monday night (March 29).

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Bud Walton Arena will host the Hog's Elite Eight game against Baylor Monday (March 29) night. The game will be played on the video board and TVs around the arena.

Doors will open at 8:15 for fans and University of Arkansas students. Entrances will be through Bud Walton Arena through the south and east entrances.

Guests are asked to park in lots 56, 56B, 60, and any parking lots West of Razorback road. There will not be any shuttle service provided.

Face coverings will be required while inside the arena and they ask for people to socially distance themselves in the seating bowl and on the concourse.

There will be metal detectors upon entering the arena, and the Southeastern Conference’s Clear Bag Policy will be in place.