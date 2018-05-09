FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (THV11) - The Chad Morris era kicked off with a thunderous debut in Fayetteville on Saturday but how will his Hogs hammer down on the road.

Arkansas returning to the practice field for Colorado State prep.Ty Storey getting the first team reps, while the only other guy to get as much attention this week Bumper Pool continued to impress. Pool is expected to start if senior linebacker Dre Greenlaw can't go because of his high ankle sprain.

"Whatever happens, happens. I'm excited to get out there and get a couple of reps. Dre is always coaching me up when I'm with the ones or twos. I'm just excited to get in when I get in."

The Razorbacks and Rams battle 6:30 Saturday on CBS Sports Network.

