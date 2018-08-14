Mike Malham reflects on coaching career — CABOT, Ark. (THV11) - When you grow up in Cabot. You know Panther football is king and you know the man who guards the throne.

After 38 years roaming the sidelines here, Mike Malham is calling it a career. “You know I feel like a senior in high school fixing graduate and I got Senior-itis”.

Back in the 1970s, coaching was the furthest thing from Malham’s mind. “When I got out of college I did get drafted and I messed around with the pro ball and the second year I broke my arm and decided maybe I need to get a real job. Malham went to work for Southwestern Bell. But after just a few months football was calling again.

“My dad told me Jacksonville was a coach short and the only thing they could fill it with was a math teacher.” After three years in Jacksonville Malham accepted the head coach job just a few miles to the northeast. “I said might as well get my feet wet. It worked out pretty well I guess, this is my 38th year at Cabot.”

The active winningest football coach in Arkansas stands at 297 victories and while high school football goes the way of the spread, Malham stays with his spreadsheet. “I’m really a dinosaur. This new technology has really passed me by, I still make out my charts on hand and on poster board on the player charts and the weight charts and I still do the old school way.”

While his coaching methods remain the same, his personality has called an audible over the years.

“You know as you get older you mellow out a little bit and I don’t think I’m as hard on them as I used to be, but at the end of the day you need to praise them because they’re trying their best and that is all you can ask.”

Cabot opens the season at home August 31st against Pine Bluff.

