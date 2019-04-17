CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot School District is proud to announce the hiring of Chris Young as the new Athletic Director. Young replaces Rob Coleman who is returning to his love of coaching as Assistant Football Coach of the Cabot Panthers.

Young comes to Cabot from the Greenwood School District where he served as the Offensive Coordinator and Assistant Principal at Greenwood High School. He has been an administrator for the past nine years and has also served as Greenwood’s ALE Director, soccer coach, and as a teacher.

During his 19 years at Greenwood, Young achieved numerous accomplishments both on and off the field including nine 6A State Championship titles (2000, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2010, 2012, 2017, 2018), and three State Runner-Up titles (2004, 2015, 2016).

Young is a 1995 graduate of Northside High School. He received a BSE from the University of Central Arkansas and a Masters in Educational Leadership from Harding University. Both of his parents were educators, as well as coaches. Young has been married to his wife, Kelly, for 19 years. They have two children, Cooper and Kenzie.

Superintendent Dr. Thurman is excited to welcome Chris Young and his family into the Cabot Panther family. “Chris Young is a great addition to our dynamic program. His successful coaching background combined with being a highly effective and experienced administrator is the perfect fit to lead our program into the future.”