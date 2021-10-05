Cabot softball going for back-to-back 6A titles

2019 ended with a banner for Cabot softball, but like everyone else they didn’t get a chance to defend their crown in 2020.

"Loss for words, you feel so sorry for those that lost their season, but you feel so excited for this young bunch." Head coach Chris Cope is not exaggerating when he says young bunch, this squad has only one senior. Savannah Snow the team's starting catcher.

"It’s hard at times because I feel like I have to be a leader and be someone they look up to." Snow let her play on the field do the talking.

"We didn’t really know what to expect and then we came out and blew everybody out of the water."

The young Panthers looked like veterans during the regular season, capturing the 6A Central crown. "Exciting, very exciting. The future is bright, I hope. Happy for her that she’s having the success that she is having."

All that success helped lead Cabot to a first round bye where they’ll get the winner of Fort Smith Southside and North Little Rock on Friday. The first step in what they hope is back-to-back 6A titles.