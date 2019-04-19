FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Isaiah Campbell was brilliant Thursday night pitching 7.2 innings with 10 strikeouts as Arkansas defeated Mississippi State 5-3.

Arkansas trailed 1-0 in the 6th until Casey Martin's 2 RBI double gave the Razorbacks their first lead of the ballgame. Matt Goodheart added another with an RBI single extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

Mississippi State closed the lead 3-2 in the 8th before Dominic Fletcher's 2-run homer gave the Razorbacks a 5-2 lead. Matt Cronin gave up a solo shot in the 9th but eventually shut the door for his 8th save of the season.

Arkansas improves to 10-6 in SEC play to tie Mississippi State for 2nd place in the SEC West. The win snapped the Bulldogs 7 game winning streak.

Game two set for Friday night at 6:30 on SEC Network+.