PINE BLUFF, Ark. — With the No. 63 pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, the St. Louis Cardinals selected Tink Hence, a pitcher out of Watson Chapel High School.

Hence was rated as the No. 84 overall prospect by MLB.com.

He was the second Razorback commit select by the Cardinals. St. Louis also took two-way player, Masyn Winn with the No. 54 overall pick.