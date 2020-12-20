Career days from Desi Sills and Justin Smith lead Arkansas over Oral Roberts

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Justin Smith scored 22 points with a career-high 17 rebounds and Arkansas had a big second half to beat Oral Roberts 87-76. Despite the Razorbacks’ (7-0) 58-32 rebounding advantage, and 57-point second half, Oral Roberts proved difficult to put away. Leading 82-74 with 84 seconds left, Arkansas’ Desi Sills fouled Francis Lacis on his 3-point shot attempt to send him to the foul line. Lacis converted two of three shots making it a two possession contest. Kevin Obanor scored 21 points with 10 rebounds for the Eagles.