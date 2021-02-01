Career nights from Coupet, Monyyong spark Trojans to 102-93 victory

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Ben Coupet Jr. and Ruot Monyyong both set career highs as Little Rock withstood a furious late UT Arlington rally to take its Sun Belt opener 102-93 at the Jack Stephens Center. The Trojans shot 70.0% from the floor for the game, just shy of the program-record for highest field goal percentage in a game.



"There were some things we did well tonight, and there were some things we still need to work on," said head coach Darrell Walker. "I was proud of the effort of our team tonight. I thought this was one of the best team performances we've had this season. Now we need to try and do it again tomorrow."



Game Notes



• Little Rock finished the game 35-of-50 from the floor, good for 70.0%. That was just shy of the program record of field goal percentage of 70.5%, set against South Alabama on February 5, 2004. It was a new program record for field goal percentage in the Jack Stephens Center, surpassing the 63.8% against Central Arkansas in 2018.



•Five different Trojans finished in double figures on the evening, led by career-highs for both Ben Coupet Jr. and Ruot Monyyong. Coupet finished with 27 points, surpassing his previous career-best of 23 set against Appalachian State on Feb. 1. He was 10-of-13 from the floor, including a 5-for-7 from three, with seven rebounds.



• Monyyong finished with 23 points, besting his previous career-high of 21 at Louisiana in December of 2019. He was 7-of-8 from the floor and a stellar 9-for-11 from the free throw line, finishing with eight rebounds and six assists.



• Nikola Maric finished with 15 for the Trojans off 6-of-11 shooting and three boards. Isaiah Palermo added 13 points and three assists while Marko Lukic posted 12 points on 2-of-3 shooting, going 6-for-6 from the line.



• Little Rock shot 23-of-27 from the free throw line (85.2%) and knocked down a season-high nine three pointers on 14 attempts, shooting 64.3% from beyond the arc.



• The Trojans held a 31-21 rebounding edge and dished out assists on 24 of its 35 baskets on the night. Little Rock held a 46-40 edge in points in the paint but committed 21 turnovers compared to just 12 for the Mavericks.



• The 102 points scored by Little Rock matches the most scored under head coach Darrell Walker. The last time the Trojans eclipsed the 100-point mark was in Walker's first game as head coach, a 102-93 overtime win over Southeastern Oklahoma.



First Half Notes



• It was a fast-paced start to the game with the Trojans and Mavericks combining for 24 points in the opening six minutes. Little Rock led 14-10 at the first media timeout, which came at the 13:29 mark, led by six points from Coupet off back-to-back threes.



• Back-to-back turnovers by the Trojans helped UT Arlington pull even at 14-14, but that sparked a 6-0 run for Little Rock as Monyyong, Bankston and Palermo all benefitted from easy baskets after the Trojans were able to break the Arlington press. The 20-14 lead at the 11:37 mark forced a Maverick timeout as the Trojans opened the game making nine of their first 14 shots.



• Little Rock was able to push its lead to 24-16 off back-to-back dunks from Bankston. Little Rock threw it down six times in the first 12 minutes, but seven turnovers during that span helped the Mavericks keep it close, getting to within three at 26-23 at the 8:09 mark.



• Once again, the Trojans countered UT Arlington's run with a run of its own, putting together an 8-0 surge to build an 11-point lead at 34-23 at the 5:12 mark. Three different Trojans scored during the run, including back-to-back layups from Maric, using his size against the smaller Maverick lineup.



• The Trojan lead extended to 12 at 37-25 off a three from Lukic, but UT Arlington answered with a 7-0 run of its own, pulling to within five at 37-32 at the 2:38 mark. The Mavericks once again were able to trim the lead to three at 39-36, but a 6-0 run for Little Rock to close out the half gave the Trojans the 45-36 lead heading into the break.



• Little Rock shot 68% from the floor in the opening 20 minutes and knocked down four of its eight three point attempts. Coupet led the way with 12 points in the first half for the Trojans, complemented by eight points each from Maric and Bankston.



Second Half Notes



• Another fast start in the second half helped the Trojans extend its lead to 16 at 57-41 at the 16:39 mark. A pair of threes from Coupet helped spark the run as Little Rock knocked down five of its first six shots of the second half.



• The Trojan lead extended to 17 at 60-43, thanks to a jumper from Coupet and a free throw from Monyyong. The lead was whittled down to 11 at 64-53, but Coupet's three that gave him his new career high helped Little Rock up its lead back to 16 at 69-53 with 11:36 remaining.



• Little Rock once again set a new game-high with an 18-point lead at 75-57 at the 9:31 mark, but then once again saw UT Arlington's three point shooting trim in to the deficit. Four of five baskets on the Maverick offensive end came from beyond the arc, getting to within 12 at 77-65 with just over eight minutes remaining.



• A 5-0 run for Little Rock helped the Trojans get its lead back to 17 at 87-70, but hot three point shooting for UT Arlington kept the Mavericks in the game, getting to within 11 at 89-78 of back-to-back threes from Griffin with just under four minutes remaining.



• UTA's defensive pressure forced a handful of Trojan turnovers over the final two minutes as key three pointers helped the Mavericks pull to within five at 98-93 with just under a minute to go. But a steal and dunk from Coupet, followed by a pair of free throws from Maric, helped seal the victory for Little Rock.



• The Trojans shot a blistering 72.7% from the floor in the second half, knocking down 16-of-22 shots from the floor and going 5-of-6 from three point range. But a 20-for-23 effort at the free throw line over the final 20 minutes helped Little Rock seal the victory, led by an 8-for-9 performance from Monyyong and 6-for-6 from Lukic.



• Monyyong and Coupet combined for 31 of Little Rock's 57 second half points as the duo shot 10-of-13 from the floor. Lukic added nine second half points and Palermo scored eight times in the final 20 minutes.



Next Up



• Little Rock and UT Arlington play game two of the weekend series tomorrow at 4 p.m. at the Jack Stephens Center.