Razorback super fan meets his hero, Casey Opitz

Casey Opitz is the heart and soul of the Razorbacks. Word got out quickly about his super fan from Cabot with the two meeting at a game in Fayetteville.

"You know I couldn’t have asked for any more of him honestly, I’m just glad we got to have him another year," Dave Van Horn, head coach of the Razorback baseball team, said.

He's not the only one happy Casey stuck around. So is his biggest fan. Elijah Dollar is the biggest Casey Opitz fan in the world. His mom Teresa said Casey is his hero.

"He has red catchers gear and I want to be just like him"



Tonight on @THV11 meet the biggest @CaseyOpitz fan in the world as @RazorbackBSB is one win away from the Super Regionals.



📹 Teresa Dollar pic.twitter.com/5nhuAsUQVM — Hayden Balgavy (@HaydenBalgavy) June 6, 2021

"He started trying to play tee ball when he could walk. He decided his name was going to be Casey Opitz and he would not let me call him Elijah," Teresa Dollar said.

Quickly word got out about this super fan from Cabot. The Dollar family made their way to Fayetteville for a game and the rest was history.

"We went to watch them practice and we walked down there. Casey spotted Elijah, walked up to him, and handed him the practice ball. Fist bumped him and said 'hey Elijah I’ll see you after the game I’ve got something for you,'" Devin Dollar said.

From one catcher to another, Casey even gave Elijah his very own glove.