Razorback super fan meets his hero, Casey Opitz

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Without question, Senior Casey Opitz is the heart and soul of the Razorbacks.
"You know I couldn’t have asked for any more of him honestly, I’m just glad we got to have him another year," Dave Van Horn, head coach of the Razorback baseball team, said.
He's not the only one happy Casey stuck around. So is his biggest fan. Elijah Dollar is the biggest Casey Opitz fan in the world. His mom Teresa said Casey is his hero.
"He started trying to play tee ball when he could walk. He decided his name was going to be Casey Opitz and he would not let me call him Elijah," Teresa Dollar said.
Quickly word got out about this super fan from Cabot. The Dollar family made their way to Fayetteville for a game and the rest was history.
"We went to watch them practice and we walked down there. Casey spotted Elijah, walked up to him, and handed him the practice ball. Fist bumped him and said 'hey Elijah I’ll see you after the game I’ve got something for you,'" Devin Dollar said.
From one catcher to another, Casey even gave Elijah his very own glove.
"So we went out to the gate and he came out and said 'here you go Elijah and gave him the glove. And Elijah held on to that and never let it go from that moment on. We couldn’t ask for a better role model, you know a lot of kids idolize batman or superman. For Elijah his superhero is Casey Opitz."