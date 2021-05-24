Cayden Wallace named SEC Freshman of the Week for third time

The true freshman finished with a team-leading four hits and a team-best four runs scored on the weekend, slashing .400/.538/1.000 in 10 at-bats with two walks.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Cayden Wallace is something special.

The Razorback outfielder has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the third time this season. Wallace helped No. 1 Arkansas sweep No. 9 Florida over the week, grab its SEC-record 10th conference series win of the year and secure its second ever outright SEC regular-season title.

Wallace collected three hits, including two homers, and drove in four runs in Thursday’s series opener against the Gators, powering the Razorbacks to a 6-1 win. The true freshman finished with a team-leading four hits and a team-best four runs scored on the weekend, slashing .400/.538/1.000 in 10 at-bats with two walks.

The Greenbrier, Ark., native is one of six Arkansas student-athletes to earn a weekly honor from the conference this season. He and two-time SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week Kevin Kopps are the only Razorbacks to have taken home an award on multiple occasions this year.

Patrick Wicklander, meanwhile, was named National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. The left-hander twirled a gem in Thursday night’s win, striking out a career-high 11 in six innings of work.

Wicklander allowed only one run on three hits and a walk en route to his fifth win of the season as well as his fourth quality start of the year. He is the third Razorback student-athlete this season to receive the honor from CB Newspaper, joining Matt Goodheart (April 19) and Kevin Kopps (April 26).