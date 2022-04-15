Brian Wallace, a former offensive lineman for the Hogs, died at the age of 26. Wallace reportedly suffered from a double heart attack on Monday.

ST. LOUIS — Former CBC High School great and Arkansas football lineman Brian Wallace has died. He was 26.

5 On Your Side had learned that Wallace suffered a double heart attack on Monday and had been in a coma.

Wallace's CBC family expressed their sadness on Twitter.

"So saddened by the passing of Brian Wallace," CBC Football tweeted. "We had the joy of watching him grow into a young man on and off the field. Always in our hearts. Love you big fella."

Arkansas football tweeted out a remembrance of Wallace on Friday, following his death.

"Our hearts are broken. Brian will always be a Razorback. Our thoughts and love are with Brian's family and friends," the team tweeted.

In high school, Wallace was a 4-star recruit at CBC and the top player in the state of Missouri when he signed with Arkansas in 2014.

In four years at Arkansas, Wallace started 29 games at offensive tackle for the Razorbacks.

Wallace played in four games for his hometown BattleHawks of the XFL, starting in one of them.

