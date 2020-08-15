Central Arkansas and Missouri State will play a home-and-home series in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University Director of Athletics Kyle Moats announced Friday (Aug. 14) the Bears have scheduled three non-conference football games to be played this fall, beginning with the Sept. 12 opener at Oklahoma.



The Bears will also play a "home and home" football series with Central Arkansas, starting with a Sept. 26 contest in Conway before an Oct. 17 homecoming rematch in Springfield at Plaster Stadium. Both games against UCA will kick off at 7 p.m.



The Missouri Valley Football Conference previously announced on Aug. 7 that its eight-game conference slate would be played in the spring with that league schedule to be announced at a later date.



"The health and safety of our student-athletes was paramount throughout this process," said Moats. "I appreciate the fact that the Big XII has appropriately made every opportunity for our student-athletes to participate and provided safety and health protocols for teams to adhere to. I can't thank Joe Castiglione and his staff enough for their transparency, communication and friendship during this time. We look forward to playing Oklahoma on Sept. 12.



"I also want to thank Brad Teague at UCA for his willingness to play home and home in the same year. Their proximity made perfect sense for us to play, and it allows us to be fiscally responsible while adhering to the NCAA guidelines. I'm especially excited that we will get to play a home game on homecoming. As much as we can honor our traditions, it's a great thing for students, alumni and our students-athletes. I know the community will enjoy getting to see football at Plaster Stadium this fall."



A start time for the Oklahoma game has yet to be determined. Masks will be required for all spectators for the OU game, while ticket procedures will be determined by local guidelines in advance of the game. Ticket information for the Oklahoma game is available at SoonerSports.com.