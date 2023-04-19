Central Arkansas softball ranked for first time in program history

D1Softball has the UCA Bears ranked No. 24 in the country.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Monday, the University of Central Arkansas softball team earned its first national ranking in program history.

D1Softball.com has the Bears at No. 24 in the country, while Extra Inning Softball, Softball America and the National Fastpitch Coaches Association have UCA ranked 20, 24 and 25, respectively.

"When I came in as a freshman, it was a building year," UCA redshirt senior pitcher Jordan Johnson said. "We had to fight our way through the season. We almost didn't make our conference tournament. Every year it's gotten better. Last year was the best, and this year is even better."

UCA head softball coach Jenny Parsons said the ranking symbolizes progress, but there's still work to do.

"It's an honor to be ranked," Parsons said. "It's still a work in progress. We have work to do. We have to keep grinding and take it one game at a time."

Last week, the Bears made a statement to the top 25 poll voters. On April 11, Central Arkansas took down then-No. 11 Arkansas 4-0, marking the second time the Bears defeated the Razorbacks this season.

The Bears completed the shutout in front of a record 2,475 fans at Farris Field in Conway.

"Many say Arkansas is the pro team," Johnson said. "It's a huge statement, especially at home with a crowd like that because we haven't gotten that in the past."

Following the victory over Arkansas, UCA swept ASUN conference foe Bellarmine in a three-game series, outscoring the Knights 24-0.

"We've busted our butts for the past five years," Johnson said. "We came in this year with expectations to do more. It's been an amazing experience."

Central Arkansas hosts Liberty for a three-game series starting April 22. Saturday's first pitch at Farris Field is set for 1 p.m.