Central Arkansas tops Arkansas State in overtime

JONESBORO, Ark — Senior Maggie Ertl notched the lone goal Sunday afternoon, as the Arkansas State Women's soccer team fell to Central Arkansas 2-1, in overtime, at the A-State Soccer Park.



Following the non-conference loss, the squad dropped to 7-1-1 on the year and still holds the top spot in the Sun Belt Conference standings. The two goals scored by UCA (7-2-1), is the most goals allowed in a game by the Red Wolves this season.



In the 14th minute, Sarah Sodoma took a corner that found the foot of Olivia Smith in the box. Smith the collected and took a shot, which was deflected by a UCA defender. Ertl then gained control of the deflection and launched the ball through the bottom left corner of the net.



Ertl finished the contest with three shots and two shots on goal as she scored her first goal of the 2020 campaign. Smith added to the Red Wolves offensive efforts as she took six shots while Sodoma took four, allowing two to land on target. Haley Husted and Abigail Glockzin also two shots in the match.



Emma Hawkins scored the equalizer for UCA in the 87th minute, when she collected a ball sent over the top, then created space and launched the ball through to bottom right corner of the net, just below the hand of Noel Miller.



Megan McClure started in goal for the Red Wolves, clocking in 47:14 minutes while making three saves. Miller clocked 45 minutes for the squad.



Rachel Kutella, Hannah Maupin, Abigail Miller, and Hailey Cloud also took a shot apiece in the matchup.



In the 93rd minute, UCA drew a penalty in the box, which resulted in a pk. Hawkins gathered and took the shot, which sailed through the bottom of the net just under the foot of McClure.



Arkansas State will return to action in its home finale, Sunday, Oct. 25, when it hosts Louisiana. Kickoff is scheduled for noon at the A-State Soccer Park.