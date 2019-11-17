Breylin Smith threw a pair of touchdowns and Central Arkansas led for the duration in a 30-7 win over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.

With the win, the Bears (8-3, 6-2) held onto a share of first place in the Southland Conference standings. A four-way tie heading into Saturday is now down to three teams as Sam Houston State (6-5, 5-3) lost to Northwestern State, while Southeast Louisiana (7-3, 6-2) and Nicholls (7-4, 6-2) both won.

Cam Arnold threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Gipson with 2:43 before halftime and the Lumberjacks were within 13-7 at intermission.

Hayden Ray’s field in the third quarter made it 16-7. Later, the Bears cashed in on a blocked punt and recovered at the Lumberjacks’ 4-yard line. Carlo Blackman ran it from there with 63 seconds left in the third for a 23-7 lead.

Arnold threw for 143 yards and an interception and was sacked four times.

11/16/2019 8:17:25 PM (GMT -6:00)