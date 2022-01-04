'Large number' of students, staff at LRSD and NLRSD test positive for COVID

Both LRSD and NLRSD shared Tuesday that a "large number" of students and staff have already been impacted by COVID-19.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock and North Little Rock School Districts have announced the rivalry matchups between Little Rock Central and North Little Rock High Schools’ varsity boys and girls basketball teams have been postponed.

The announcement comes due to concerns related to the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas and in Pulaski County.

Both districts agreed to have this game played at a later date.

In a post on Facebook, the Little Rock school district said Central High was scheduled to host this conference game, which draws hundreds of spirited fans from both schools.

Both LRSD and NLRSD shared Tuesday that a "large number" of students and staff have already been impacted by COVID-19.

According to LRSD's COVID update on Tuesday, there are 73 students who currently have the virus and 38 are quarantined.