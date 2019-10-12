LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Chad Morris has reportedly been hired as the offensive coordinator for the Auburn Tigers.

According to a report by 247sports, Morris will replace Kenny Dillingham, who left to be offensive coordinator at Florida State.

While he was head coach at Arkansas, Morris finished with only four wins and never won a game in the SEC.

In 2019, Arkansas ranked as the 109th best offense in the FBS division of the NCAA. The team only averaged 340.1 yards per game and scored only 28 offensive touchdowns.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and Chad Morris are reportedly close friends since coaching high school football.

Morris was replaced at Arkansas by Sam Pittman, the former associate head coach and offensive line coach at Georgia.

