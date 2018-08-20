LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (THV11) - Arkansas head football coach Chad Morris made the trip from Fayetteville to the capitol city for his Little Rock Touchdown Club debut Monday afternoon.

Morris did not reveal who would be the starting QB September 1st when the Hogs take the field against Eastern Illinois, instead the head hog touched on what made him the coach he is today. Growing up on a farm in Texas Morris gave praise to his father. "He taught me the value of hard work."

That hard work paved the way for Morris beginning in 1992 when he first became a high school football coach. "I'm a high school football coach and I take pride in that. People say no you're the head coach of the Razorbacks and I get that but first I'm a high school coach."

He also had a little motivation for Razorback fans emphasizing he understands the pain and heartache the fan base has been through the past few seasons. "We're going to have an unbelievable product on that field September 1st and we're going to get better every single day. Our goal is to get one percent better every single day."

Arkansas kicks off the season September 1st in Fayetteville against Eastern Illinois 3:00 P.M.

