Chad Morris: Running game must improve — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (THV11) - For the second straight week the Razorbacks will wearing all white uniforms. Only difference a slight change as the Hogs will feature the chrome helmets against Colorado State.

Hopefully those helmets can help the Razorbacks run the ball better than Saturday's 80 yard performance against Eastern Illinois. Arkansas back on the practice field Wednesday afternoon with some good news. Conway's own Colton Jackson practicing once again after sitting out several weeks during fall camp. He's expected back next week.

Jackson's return will be a welcome addition to an offensive line that needs to create space for the running backs. Morris says "they knew when they walked off the field Saturday that is an area that if we want to get this program where we want to get to we've got to be able to run the football effectively.

Morris added "it all starts with our technique and being able to move double teams and come off the backers and we'll see and keep working."

© 2018 KTHV