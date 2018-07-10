Chad Morris talks about loss to Alabama — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Chad Morris addressed the media after Arkansas' 65-31 loss to Alabama Saturday, October, 6.

Opening Statement …

“First of all, I want to thank our fans; they came out today. It was a great crowd, great atmosphere, and they were with us all the way to the end, cheering at the end. The support that our fans continue to give these young men is impressive and inspiring. Alabama is the best team in the country for a reason, and I think they showed it. I think that they had speed all over the field. They’ve got an extremely effective and impressive as I’ve seen as an offensive performance. It was great to see so many former players that we had out today. Trey Flowers, Darren McFadden. We had so many players all over that are so involved in our program. With us having such a big weekend in recruiting, that’s impressive. Thank you to them who came out. I thought that, as we mentioned earlier, this was going to be a huge weekend for our program from a recruiting standpoint. We had an impressive number of recruits here and in that locker room before and after the game. It’s impressive to see those guys around. They know what we’re building here, and the foundation is being laid. I thought offensively this was our best performance. This offense continues to get better. This is the best we’ve played against the best team we’ve played. We gave up three turnovers and 21 points. That’s hard. Against a team like Alabama, they don’t need any help. We gave up three turnovers and 21 points. I thought we executed our game plan very well. I thought that coach Craddock and our offensive staff did a great job putting a plan together. Ty Storey keeps showing his grit and his fight. [Storey] continues to get better. That’s what I shared with him on the sidelines, about how proud I am of him. Getting Cole Kelley out there in short yardage situations is a big help to us. It allowed us to be more efficient on third downs. Another good performance by C.J. O’Grady and our tight ends. We had several tight ends catching the football all day. Again, just continue to get this offense better and that was impressive to see them take another step forward to allow us to continue to grow our package offensively. Defensively I thought we fought hard. There were two fourth-and-ones and they really came up with nothing on those. I know one play was overruled. I thought the story of the night was big plays. We gave up entirely too many big plays. I thought you saw the ball in space and you really saw the true team speed that they have. They were able to make some major plays there. Special teams, we executed our game plan as well. I thought we got better in that regard. This is one of the best special teams that we’ve played. They’ve got an electric return team this year and I thought that we did a really good job of containing their explosiveness. Our message to this football team moving forward is we’re going to come in here tomorrow and we’re going to hit reset. It’s a six-game season. We’re going to focus on us and we’re going to focus on what we’ve been focusing on the past three or four weeks. That’s us getting better and getting better every day.”

On CJ O’Grady’s performance …

“I think that runs hand-in-hand and there’s a lot of parallels. He’s had another really good week in his preparation and how he’s handled himself. I think just watching his production level and his playmaking ability continues to improve. I’m very impressed with C.J. and I look forward to watching him grow.”

On offensive production against Alabama …

“I think that when you coach offensive football, it takes time to create continuity. It takes time to create consistency. You go through growing pains, and you find out that who you thought were your playmakers may need to be put in a different position. You try and balance that as you’re adding your offense it and realize that maybe you need to scale some stuff back. It’s a process and it’ll continue to be a process. I think you see that we continue to add a little bit each week about who we are and who we want to be. We won’t get to it all this year, but we’ll get to what they can retain and what they can execute.”

On offensive line performance …

“Brian [Wallace] sprained his ankle. I thought that there were some really good things in the offensive line that we did. We have to continue to build on it, we gave up one sack today against one of the best defensive fronts in all of college football. I think that those guys kept battling and I felt that those guys got better. They’re a lot of the reason we improved so much offensively.

On the team not giving up despite 1-5 record …

“They’re not going to quit I can promise you that. There’s nobody in that building over there that’s going to quit. They’ll continue to fight and that’s been our message from the get-go. We’re focused on us and we’re focused on getting a foundation on this program that’s going to last forever. You do that by learning how to finish strong. You learn to fight. That’s what these guys continue to do. It’s been day after day, week after week, of watching these guys come in that building and focus on us getting better

