Chad Morris talks UNT loss — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- “I want to congratulate coach (Seth) Littrell and his team. They’re very well coached, well executed. Great job tonight. I knew this was his best team he’s had in his three years there. They came in definitely playing very well. I’m disappointed. We took a punch today, especially in the first half. To get our mindset to change, to rally back when things go bad, we’ve got to continue to work on that. That’s something that’s disappointing. I think they scored 17 points on 16 plays in the first half and stunned us. We never really could rally back. We got it within 10, but I’m disappointed. There’s a locker room full of young men that are disappointed, coaches that are disappointed. As I’ve said before and I’ll say again, they do care. They continue to fight and they will fight. We’ve got to go back and look in the mirror. It starts with us, it starts with me, it starts with every coach and every player. We’ll start right off by looking in the mirror.”

On quarterback play …

“Through practice, we went through practice this week, we were going to try and stay with one guy. I was trying to get to the point of staying with one guy as long as we could with the hopes to give the entire game to Cole (Kelley). Cole had the better week of practice. So we made the decision to go with Cole and made the decision to stay with Cole in the second half. I wanted to see if he could rally us back. We got in there at halftime and had some good adjustments and talked and let him know that ‘Hey we’ll go right back with you’. The game situation and circumstances, and the interception with them going down and scoring, I wanted to go with Connor Noland. I did not want to put Ty (Storey) in that situation with them being down that far. That was my decision to go with Connor.”

On North Texas’ defense …

“We felt like we could run a lot of 12-personnel and we thought we could run the football. I was disappointed we were not able to sustain and move any double teams. Especially the way we ran the ball the week before. The game plan was to come in and use a lot of tight ends, and take some play action passes, especially in early downs.”

On punt coverage …

“You’ve got to play it all the way through, you’ve got to play through the whistle. That was my message. You’ve got to play through the whistle. So many guys were getting down the field. You’ve got to get your eyes up and you’ve got to look for the fair catch call. One of the guys said ‘Hey, look coach, I thought he put his hand up in his face’, but a true fair catch signal was not given and it was evident on that. He stopped and he delayed. We were right there in position, but you’ve got to play through the whistle, that was my message to those guys.”

On playing true freshman quarterbacks …

“I think it goes back to what was said earlier, you’ve got to go look in the mirror. We’ll go back in and re-evaluate things tomorrow and move forward. I wanted to get those freshmen in and I wanted to give them some reps, especially given the circumstance of the game. I wanted to see how those guys respond, I thought they did a good job, but we’ll go back in and re-evaluate and go from there.”

On rebuild at Arkansas …

“I think that when you look at it, you look at it as how this football team has just got to improve everyday. Regardless, no one in that locker room wants to hear the word ‘rebuild,’ especially if you’re a senior that’s invested time in this program. You do want to hear that fact that you’ve got to get better and improve and find ways to improve. Whatever that means as far as getting players on that field that are going to make plays. I think Scoota (De’Jon) Harris had 12 tackles tonight. There are some guys that are playing especially hard, we’ve just got to continue to develop and, again, like I said you’ve got to go back and look in the mirror.”

© 2018 KTHV