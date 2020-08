The four-star shooting guard from Georgia announced his decision via Twitter Saturday afternoon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Eric Musselman picked up a commitment in the class of 2021 Saturday.

Chance Moore, a four-star shooting guard from Powder Springs, Ga., announced he would be playing for the Razorbacks in a tweet sent out just before 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Out of McEachern High School, Moore is rated as the No. 83 overall in the 2021 class per 247Sports.