Charlie Welch will not return to Arkansas, announces he will sign with Seattle

Welch wrote: "Arkansas, it is hard to truly express in words how grateful and blessed I am to have played for this state. Thank you to my brothers, who were always there to pick me up and push me to be better. Thank you to my coaches, who helped me develop my game into what it is today. Thank you to my trainers, who helped develop my strength as well as keep me on the field. Thank you to the fans who adopted me like a son and always were there to support. Thank you Arkansas for making this past year the best year of baseball in my life. With that being said, I am blessed and honored to say I will be continuing my career professionally with the Seattle Mariners. #TYG 🔱 "