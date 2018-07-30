NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Arkansas Travelers pitcher Chase De Jong was honored on Monday as the Texas League Pitcher of the Week for July 23-29. De Jong made two starts during the week, working seven innings in each and totaling 15 strikeouts against just three walks. He was not rewarded with a victory (record of 0-1) but posted a 1.93 ERA and 0.86 WHIP while holding opponents to a .184 batting average. His final start of the week was on Saturday night against Tulsa when his fired seven shutout innings, allowed just two hits and matched a season-best with eight strikeouts in a game the Travs would win in the bottom of the ninth.

For the season, De Jong has a 5-5 record and a 3.80 ERA. Over a team high 21 starts, he leads the league in innings pitched with 120.2 and has struck out 89 while walking only 34. He was acquired by the Mariners in a trade with the L.A. Dodgers on March 1, 2017 and made his major league debut last season with seven appearances (four starts) for Seattle. Originally a second round of the Blue Jays in 2012, the Long Beach, CA native was the Texas League Pitcher of the Year in 2016 with Tulsa. Four other Travs have won league weekly awards this season including outfielders Braden Bishop and Chuck Taylor as well as pitchers Johendi Jiminan and Nathan Bannister.

