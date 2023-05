The Wampus Cats claimed their fourth state title in school history with a 3-2 victory over Springdale Friday at Estes Stadium in Conway.

CONWAY, Arkansas — Conway claimed its fourth state title in school history with a 3-2 victory over Springdale in the Class 6A boys soccer state championship game Friday at Estes Stadium in Conway.

Senior forward Will Childers led the Wampus Cats with three goals, including the score to put Conway ahead with five minutes left.