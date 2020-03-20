Sylvan Hills High School announces the hiring of Chris Hall as its new head football coach for the 2021-2022 academic year. Hall will join the Bear family effective July 1, 2020 pending PCSSD board approval.

Coach Hall is excited to lead the Bears on the field next year and for years to come. Coach Hall comes to Sylvan Hills from Harding University where he was the offensive coordinator for three years (2017 - 2020 seasons). His most recent high school coaching experience was at Wynne High School where he led the team to a 62-15 record in six seasons.

His other head coaching stops included Parkway High School in Bossier Parish, Louisiana (2010-11), Ashdown High School (2008-10), Van Buren High School (2006-2008) and Morrilton High School (2003-06). He was also running back at Harding from 1987-90 and gained 1,937 all-purpose yards and scored 13 touchdowns in 38 games. He earned second-team All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference honors in 1988 as a sophomore.

Check out Coach Hill’s message to the SHHS Bear community by clicking this link. His family (wife, Elaine and two daughters, Tristan and Jordan) is moving to Sherwood from Searcy. The Sylvan Hills Bear family is excited to welcome the Hill family to Sherwood!