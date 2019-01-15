JONESBORO, Ark. — It looks like more changes are coming for the Arkansas State football program.

According to a report by FootballScoop.com, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Joe Cauthen, will be joining Dana Holgersen's staff at Houston in the same role. Going with him will also be defensive line coach and run game coordinator, Brian Early.

Cauthen has spent the last five seasons with the Red Wolves. His defenses have ranked top 25 nationally in sacks in each of the last three season and have finished in the top four of scoring defense in the Sun Belt in the last four seasons including fourth in 2018.

The Courier-Journal and other sources, are also reporting that Special Teams Coordinator Norval McKenzie has been hired as the new running backs coach at University of Louisville.

McKenzie has spent the last three seasons at Arkansas State.