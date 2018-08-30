The return of college football is finally here.

There are several questions ahead of what should be another epic season. Journalists/wannabe college football insiders Mark Bergin, Lara Saavedra and Eric Heubusch try to answer some of them.

Note: The AP Top 25 Poll is used for team rankings throughout this story.

What’s your tweet-length prediction ahead of the college football season?

Mark Bergin: Michigan fails to win the Big Ten Conference again in its fourth year under former milk guzzler head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Lara Saavedra: Heavyweights will steamroll the competition with preseason favorites Alabama and Clemson heading to the playoff once again.

Eric Heubusch: In a move to console the whiners that don’t make the playoff and, as always, to make more money, the NCAA will announce 2018-2019 will be the last season with four teams and will expand.

What game are you most looking forward to in Week 1?

Bergin: The No. 6 Washington Huskies play the No. 9 Auburn Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Historically, neither team has had much success opening the season against a ranked opponent. Auburn is 1-7 in such games, and Washington is 6-11-1.

Saavedra: I’m interested to see Tennessee take on West Virginia.

I know the Vols have a lopsided matchup with the Mountaineers ranked No. 17, but I’ll bet on Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt any day. He learned from one of the best at Alabama with Nick Saban and sometimes that leads to a recipe for success. I think Pruitt will take the Vols back to their glory days. Maybe not this season, but definitely in the years to come.

Heubusch: I’m looking forward to Virginia Tech and Florida State University the most because it’s always nice to see the Seminoles lose week 1.

What’s your take on Urban Meyer's three-game suspension at Ohio State?

Bergin: Let’s recap what caused everyone outside of Columbus to be in an uproar following Ohio State’s decision to suspend Meyer.

Meyer was due to make about $7.6 million this season before the announcement of his suspension.

He “sometimes had significant memory issues in other situations where he had prior extensive knowledge of events," the investigative report states. "He has also periodically taken medicine that can negatively impair his memory, concentration, and focus."

The Ohio State report didn’t specify which medicine could cause these “memory issues,” but it’s worth noting Meyer had surgery in March 2014 to remove fluid from a cyst on his brain.

Yet, Meyer can remember “every snap” of both the SEC championship games in 2008 and 2009 against Alabama when he was still coaching the Florida Gators?

At least Urban remembers the important stuff. pic.twitter.com/AsCzBCmNDM — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) August 23, 2018

Also, is there a married man in the world who believes Meyer’s wife didn’t tell him about the texts from Courtney Smith?

Then, Meyer and Ohio State director of football operations Brian Voltolini had a conversation about the media getting access to Meyer’s phone at the start of August. The two also talked about how to delete texts from more than a year ago.

Shortly after, Meyer was placed on administrative leave and investigators found no texts from more than a year before. Is this just a coincidence?

Furthermore, the news conference earlier this month revealed Meyer didn’t mention Zach Smith’s previous arrest for aggravated battery of his pregnant wife in 2009 to Gene Smith at any point prior to the investigation. This includes:

• When Zach Smith was hired at Ohio State in 2011.

• When Zach Smith and another former Ohio State coach, Tom Herman, racked up a $600 bill at a Miami strip club with other high school coaches while on a recruiting trip in May 2014. While not illegal and probably not an NCAA violation, it’s definitely not a good look for Ohio State.

• When police were called to Zach Smith’s house twice – once on suspicion of domestic violence and felonious assault and later for stalking – in 2015.

I’m not sure any other active college football coach other than Nick Saban would’ve kept his job under the same circumstances.

People either wanted Meyer to lose his job or wanted Ohio State to reinstate him immediately because of “time served.” No one is happy with the suspension, seen by some as a compromise.

$437,260: What Urban Meyer made while on administrative leave during 3-week investigation, based on $7.6 million in 2018 compensation.



$291,507: What Urban Meyer will lose over his 14 suspended days without pay, based on $7.6 million in 2018 compensation. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 23, 2018

Saavedra: Urban Meyer lied and tried to cover it up and play dumb -- to me, your character and integrity means more than winning.

I just wonder if Courtney Smith had been seriously injured or worse if Meyer would of helped or just continue to do with nothing.

Only time will tell how this self-inflicted wound will affect Meyer’s coaching career.

Heubusch: If Ohio State were a lesser team, he would just resign. If Ohio State cared more about its character, he would be fired.

Urban Meyer through the years

Photo Gallery: Urban Meyer through the years

How many points will Alabama score against Louisville?

Bergin: On offense, defense or special teams?

Saavedra: However many they want, honestly.

Heubusch: A better question, what percentage of Alabama fans are able to count to that number?

Will a team go undefeated this year?

Bergin: It’s a coin flip.

Saavedra: As the statisticians say, it’s just as hard to go undefeated as it is to go winless.

Heubusch: T-shirt companies sure hope so, those University of Central Florida National Champions shirts are everywhere.

What’s the dumbest offseason headline you’ve seen?

Bergin: Do Alabama fans actually care about where their assistant coaches coach during games?

The only reason I might ever care is if Nick Saban screams at an assistant like when he chewed out former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin. When this happened, Alabama led Western Kentucky 38-10 with 46 seconds left in the game.

Saavedra: Florida to make the College Football Playoff.

This is not a drill. Florida was picked for the @CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/JihneIA9rE — Saturday Down South (@SDS) August 16, 2018

Heubusch: I see how it is, Lara. I hope Kiffin and the Florida Atlantic University Owls roll No. 7 Oklahoma.

Saavedra: Eric, you can’t honestly believe Florida is going to make the playoff this year? No disrespect to the Gators, but the idea is not based on reality.

Will there be any upsets week 1?

Bergin: Probably nothing quite like Appalachian State upsetting Michigan in the Big House in 2007.

I don’t think this will happen, but I’m curious to see how Kiffin and FAU fares against Oklahoma.

Saavedra: Yes, Tennessee will upset No. 17 West Virginia. You heard it here first.

Heubusch: Oklahoma loses to FAU. Lara has dug the Sooners' grave.

Which team will Lee Corso pick during ESPN’s “College GameDay” telecast? Michigan or Notre Dame?

Bergin: The fact that college football fans can gamble on this is incredible. The offshore odds speak volumes. Corso will pick the Fighting Irish.

Which Team will Lee Corso from @CollegeGameDay select to WIN Week 1 of the College Football Season? @KirkHerbstreit, @ESPN_ReceDavis, & @DesmondHoward.... Do these odds seem right to you? #NotreDame (-300)#Michigan (+220) pic.twitter.com/BMTWDIHS13 — SBR Sports Picks (@SBRSportsPicks) August 17, 2018

Saavedra: I don’t think Michigan can beat Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. He’ll pick Notre Dame.

Heubusch: In a battle of two under-performing programs, I think Lee Corso will pick Notre Dame to be less under-performing.

