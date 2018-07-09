The second week of the college football season has many questions. Journalists/wannabe college football insiders Mark Bergin, Eric Heubusch and Lara Saavedra try to answer some of them.

Note: The AP Top 25 Poll is used for team rankings throughout this story.

What’s your tweet-length reaction to Week 1 of the college football season?

Mark Bergin: Texas is back baby ! Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson botched his Heisman campaign. The SEC went 13-1 in the opening week of the season.

Eric Heubusch: The SEC is and has always been THE college football conference.

National titles by conference in the last 20 years:

SEC: 10

ACC: 4

Big Ten: 2

Big 12: 2

PAC: 2

I love Twitter's expanded 280-character limit.

Lara Saavedra: Oklahoma is the real deal and may even be a better (more complete with a functional defense) team than last year. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season to see if the Sooner magic continues.

Which Week 2 game are you most looking forward to?

Bergin: I’ll take No. 24 South Carolina versus No. 3 Georgia.

South Carolina has won three of the past four meetings between the two schools at Williams-Brice Stadium. However, Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp owns a 1-5 as a head coach against Georgia, which is his alma mater.

Saavedra: You heard it here first: I think South Carolina ruins SEC East title hopes for Georgia and beats them in Columbia. Muschamp proves to the world he can win when it matters.

Heubusch: UCLA is getting its first true test under Chip Kelly against Oklahoma. Can he find the same success he found at Oregon? Will he become Nick Saban 2.0? Even despite a loss in week one, UCLA may be the PAC 12’s only hope after Washington lost to Auburn last week.

Which team regroups after a loss in the first week of the season?

Bergin: The last time Miami and FSU both opened 0-1 was 1975. Florida’s traditional blue bloods put a walloping on Savannah State and Samford, respectively.

Saavedra: The Washington Huskies put up a good fight against Auburn last week -- I think they can have a decent rest of the season -- this week’s matchup against North Dakota should boost their confidence heading into conference play.

Heubusch: You have to think it will be Miami. I’m more curious to see if LSU is really that good. We gotta see that Turnover Chain bling!

ESPN’s College GameDay heads to College Station, Texas, this weekend. Which team will Lee Corso pick? Texas A&M or Clemson?

Bergin: Which is more likely? Lee Corso picking Texas A&M or finding out which anonymous senior official within the Trump administration wrote this week’s revelatory New York Times op-ed?

Heubusch: Tigers for sure. While the SEC is dominant, there are some weak links. Clemson has to now carry the entire ACC.

Saavedra: Even though I think the Clemson mascot is the WORST mascot in college football history, I think Corso will don the tiger head with the crazy eyes. I’m convinced the Tiger gives children nightmares. It doesn’t even have a name!

What will Sunday’s college football headline be?

Bergin: Crazy eyes and all, the Tigers reign supreme

Note: This includes:

• Clemson over Texas A&M

• LSU over Southeast Louisiana

• Auburn over Alabama State

• Missouri over Wyoming

• Tiger Woods over the field at the BMW Championship

Heubusch: “You thought Saturday was fun? NFL Sunday has returned!” or “Tim Tebow: Better than all other players in the history of football combined?”

Saavedra: Sorry Uga! Gamecocks stun the Bulldogs at Williams-Brice

