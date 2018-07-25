LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The possibility of a college football team coming to Little Rock just got a little bit greater, as an overwhelming number of fans want to see the Trojans take the field.

But how do you pay for it?

UA Little Rock Athletic Director, Chasse Conque, calls this dilemma “The $11 million question."

The possibility of pigskin in Little Rock has everyone on the edge of their seat.

"It's extremely exciting,” Conque said. "To see all this work come to this point, certainly not a conclusion, but to come to this point, is really good. And it's good information."

The page turned on a nine-month process after UA Little Rock released a feasibility study on the future of football in the city.

"I think it's good for central Arkansas,” said Mayor Mark Stodola. “I think it's good for the City of Little Rock. It helps to give a further identity to the city."

According to the study, 70 percent of alumni had at-least a somewhat positive view of the idea of getting a football program. For students, that number was 76 percent.

"You look at traditional campuses around the state, and around the country, that's typically one of those elements that's there. I want UA Little Rock to be able to compete for students throughout this state and region, that can provide them that traditional environment,” Stodola said.

For him, a Trojans team also means the questionable fate of War Memorial stadium would reach the end zone, as the Trojans would go to war every Saturday at War Memorial.

"There are alumni and there are football alumni that I know want to see a continued use of that stadium,” Stodola said.

"Is the community prepared to respond to help us with this initiative? That's the big question at this point,” Conque said.

The concern comes down to dollars and cents. Conque, said the operations facility alone could range from $25-35 million plus another $11-12 million per year under the FBS Division 1 model, and other expenses to consider.

"The addition of at least two women's sports. You have to look at the infrastructure. It's things like academic support, sports medicine, athletic training,” Conque said.

Another concern for Conque: While everyone may think this is a "cool" idea now, their concerns are about long-term sustainability. Will a Trojans team be more than a fad? With nearly 86 percent of UA Little Rock Alumni in central Arkansas, it will come down to the fans to make that determination.

Mayor Stodola said it may be in the state’s best interest to consider partially funding the project, as War Memorial Stadium is currently its responsibility, with few other prospects in sight.

© 2018 KTHV