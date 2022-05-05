UCA Softball leads conference in first year under new coach

The UCA Bears are seeing success in their short time in the ASUN Conference

CONWAY, Ark. — The 2022 softball season was the first for the Central Arkansas Bears under head coach Jenny Parsons.

It was also the team's first year in the ASUN Conference, as the Bears left the Southland Conference last year. They're currently leading the ASUN west and have clinched a spot in the conference championship.

"It seems like things are going pretty good my team, they've bought in for what we're trying to accomplish," UCA Head Coach Jenny Parsons said.

Of course, there are new adjustments in a new league, like traveling, sometimes as far as Florida, as the ASUN has several teams in the sunshine state.

"Travel is very different. We've hardly flown on a plane before and now we're three times in one season. Some of the facilities have been nice, it makes you excited to play on a nice field and atmosphere, and go to new places too," Redshirt Sophomore and Atkins, Arkansas native Mary Kate Brown said.

UCA has also faced a tough schedule outside of the conference, facing not only power five teams but schools from the mighty SEC.

"We went to LSU the first weekend and we said we're not going here just to play well we're going to win some games. Once they got the big win against LSU and lost to a walk-off against Illinois the confidence grew from there. We went to Mississippi State, the same thing beat them, beat Georgia Tech," Parsons said.

UCA's last regular-season series will be this weekend against Jacksonville State, and the Bears are hoping to close it out the right way before the ASUN conference championships

"We need to sweep, our confidence going to the tournament, it would be really good if we could get three wins this weekend," Brown said.