CONWAY, S.C. — A big night from Kyra Collier led the Trojans to a 60-45 win over Coastal Carolina Thursday night in Conway, S.C.



Collier led all scorers with 19 points while Tori Lasker was exceptional from beyond the arc, hitting four of her five three-point attempts to tally 15 points on the night while also pulling down eight rebounds. Ronjanae DeGray put in a solid performance, scoring 16 points and grabbing six rebounds.



The Trojans started off the game 0-3 from the field and the Chanticleers quickly took a 4-0 lead. However, Little Rock would respond with a 6-0 run and eventually take a 10-6 the lead in the early minutes. Collier got it going offensively by making her first five jumpers of the night, including a three-pointer, to spark the Trojan offense. Of the 20 first quarter points for Little Rock, Collier would score 13 of them and the Trojans would lead 20-13 at the end of the first period.



The teams went back-and-forth in the beginning of the second quarter as neither team could really find their rhythm in the period. Little Rock got out to an eight-point lead with just under two minutes left in the half after a Terrion Moore fast-break layup and yet another Collier mid-range jumper. The teams would head into halftime with the score 30-22 in favor of the Trojans.



Tori Lasker opened the second half with a three to get things started for Little Rock. Ro. DeGray hit a 17-foot jumper on the next possession to keep her solid night going. After a nice sequence where the Trojans made five of six field goals, Coastal Carolina was forced to call a timeout after Little Rock took a 43-29 lead in the third quarter. Lasker knocked down three more triples in the period to continue her hot shooting from beyond the arc. This gave the Trojans a 52-33 heading into the final ten minutes.



The teams would trade baskets for much of the fourth quarter but Coastal Carolina would apply a great deal of pressure in the final two minutes. The Chanticleers cut the lead to 13 points but were unable to get within striking distance down the stretch. The Trojans would coast to victory by making their free throws in the last minute of the game.



Little Rock held the Chanticleers to just 45 points as their defense was stellar on the night. The Trojans improve to 10-8 overall and 6-1 in Sun Belt play.



The Trojans will close their two-game road trip in Boone, N.C. on Saturday, Jan. 26 where they will take on Appalachian State.