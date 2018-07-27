OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Arkansas picked up their six defensive commitment, and 11th overall in the class of 2019, Thursday as Collin Clay committed to the Razorbacks.

Out of Oklahoma City, Okla., Putnam City Clay picked the Hogs over Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Michigan, North Carolina, TCU, Iowa State, Minnesota, Colorado, Duke, Tulsa and others.

The defensive end is a four-star prospect, per Rivals, a three-star, per ESPN, 24/7 and Scout. He is also considered the sixth best defensive end in the state, and ranked No. 26 nationally.

