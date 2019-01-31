CONWAY, Ark. — To the surprise of no one in high school basketball, Conway is once again a title contender with a 6-1 conference record.

But winning is nothing new to the daughter of Arkansas’ all-time leader in wins John Hutchcraft of Guy Perkins. "Well we talk quite a bit probably everyday. Now that he is retired he gets to come to a lot of games. I joke with people a lot if that is a good thing or a bad thing but he’s a coach."

Despite consistently adding to her win total, Hutchcraft gives the credit to her players and support staff. "It takes a village, one thing about our kids to our they have extremely supportive families. From our teachers to our coaches to the younger grades."

Hutchcraft has become one of the best developers of talent in the state of Arkansas including current Razorback Alexis Tolefree and Mississippi State guard Jordan Danberry.

For seniors like Asiyha Smith and Myia Yelder, these SEC athletes are their role models. "I think it’s amazing, I’ve practiced with them and I’ve played with them. We all played for the same program and I was the baby and I still look up to them now."

For Yelder, seeing Tolefree thrive in Fayetteville is even more special,“they’re really good, knowing my sister she’s good. Like the work she put in with them. She put hours in with them."