Conway's Chloe Clardy shines on basketball court and in classroom

The Senior Wampus cat is committed to play basketball at Stanford next season

CONWAY, Ark. — Conways Chloe Clardy is the top-ranked girls basketball player in the state and her love for the sport keeps getting stronger.

"I really fell in love in 7th grade-ish and I just really like getting better," Clardy said.

The Wampus Cats senior is the first girl in school history to score over 2000 career points at Conway.

Her coach Ashley Hutchcraft says Chloe is a pleasure to coach.

"Chloe and her family, the way they've handled her development she's gotten better every year. She's coachable. That plays a huge part. You can talk to Chloe. She's going to leave a legacy but a big hole. Not sure if that's ever going to be filled but we hope. We've been blessed to have her." Hutchcraft said.

Clardy not only stars on the court but in the classroom. She's a 4.0 student who loves math. Her hard work on the hardwood and in school earned her a scholarship to play basketball at Stanford.

The Cardinal women's basketball team is currently ranked #3 in the nation.

Clardy is excited to play at the next level and tells us what she's considering majoring in.

"It's the best of both worlds. It wasn't the easiest decision. I weighed my options and made my decisions. I thought about engineering, something in the math field."

Clardy is excited about her new journey but ready to finish strong in her final basketball season as a Wampus Cat.