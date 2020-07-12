Corey Rucker earns Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week honors

JONESBORO, Arkansas — Wide receiver Corey Rucker broke the NCAA FBS record for single-game receiving yards by a freshman during Arkansas State’s 48-15 victory over ULM, recording a career-high nine receptions for a school-record 310 yards and four touchdowns. The Red Wolves piles up 511 passing yards which is the third highest mark in program history. Rucker’s 310 yards were also the second most in Sun Belt Conference history and the most by an FBS player since 2016. The true freshman’s four touchdown catches tied the school record and tied the second most ever by a Sun Belt Conference player. Each of Rucker’s four scoring receptions covered at least 30 yards and two went for at least 55. The Yazoo City, Miss. native also had a career-long reception of 69 yards, and averaged 34.4 yards per catch for the fifth-best average in Sun Belt history.