Pine Bluff WR Crutchfield ranked No. 1 in Arkansas, No. 11 nationally

Courtney Crutchfield is committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks as a member of the 2024 class.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pine Bluff wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield continues to make his mark ahead of his senior season.

According to 247Sports, Crutchfield, an Arkansas football commit, is ranked the No. 1 player in Arkansas and No. 11 nationally in the 2024 class.

"It means a lot," Crutchfield said. "I say hard work pays off. Never doubt yourself, no matter where you're ranked in this world. Your goals will come true if you keep faith in god."

Pine Bluff head football coach Michael Williams is happy to have Crutchfield's leadership in the Zebras' locker room for one more season.

"I call him a sports savant because he knows everything about everything," Williams said. "He can see things happen before they happen."

Crutchfield is more than just a four-star football prospect. He is a multi-sport athlete that helped Pine Bluff win the 5A boys basketball state title this past season. Along with championship glory, Crutchfield is also a track and field standout who qualified at this year's state meet in both the high and long jumps.

"I'm so competitive," Crutchfield said. "I like sports. I've been playing sports since I was four years old. You've got to keep your head on straight and stay out of the streets. I know it's hard out here for a young black man, but stay out of the streets and get in sports."

Although he has one more season in a Zebra uniform, Crutchfield is excited to head to Fayetteville in 2024 and represent Pine Bluff.

"It's not too far from where I'm from," Crutchfield said. "I feel like kids look at me as a role model. That's why I inspire them and do what I gotta do, keep my head straight."