CyberKnife wins Arkansas Derby

60,000 fans gathered at Oaklawn in Hot Springs to see various races

HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas — Derby Day is in the books. 60,000 fans gathered at Oaklawn in Hot Springs to watch CyberKnife slice through the competition and get the win at the Arkansas Derby.

#8 CYBERKNIFE split runners on the backside & runs away to victory in the G1 Arkansas Derby, trained by @bradcoxracing, ridden by @flothejock!



It is on Churchill Downs & the 1st Saturday of May for this winner! Congrats to the connections!



#6 Secret Oath finished 3rd pic.twitter.com/Z9GXsaaZM7 — TVG (@TVG) April 2, 2022

Secret Oath was the favorite at the Derby. However, she was but she was in the back of the pack for a lot of the nine furlongs or 1 and 1/8 mile race.

With about a quarter of a mile left, CyberKnife made a move going in between the other horses to take the lead. Eventually, Secret Oath started to move up too but the damage was done and CyberKnife held on for the win.

The winning Jockey was Florent Geroux and Brad Cox was the winning trainer.

Barber Road placed second and Secret Oath got third.