CyberKnife wins Arkansas Derby

HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas — Derby Day is in the books. 60,000 fans gathered at Oaklawn in Hot Springs to watch CyberKnife slice through the competition and get the win at the Arkansas Derby.
Secret Oath was the favorite at the Derby. However, she was but she was in the back of the pack for a lot of the nine furlongs or 1 and 1/8 mile race.
With about a quarter of a mile left, CyberKnife made a move going in between the other horses to take the lead. Eventually, Secret Oath started to move up too but the damage was done and CyberKnife held on for the win.
The winning Jockey was Florent Geroux and Brad Cox was the winning trainer.
Barber Road placed second and Secret Oath got third.
CyberKnife came through in a time of 1:50.42 to earn 100 points and a Kentucky Derby berth.