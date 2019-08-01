COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri junior running back, Damarea Crockett, has decided to test the waters in April's NFL Draft.

The Little Rock Christian alum announced his decision via Twitter Monday.

Crockett finishes his career with 2,252 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 380 carries for 5.9 yards per attempt. He added 137 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 21 receptions.

Crockett’s best year was his freshman season in which he ran for 1,062 yards and ten touchdowns on 153 carries at 6.9 yards per attempt.

In his three years in Columbia, Crockett was never able to play against Arkansas in the Battle Line Rivalry. He was suspended for the season finale in 2016, then only played in six games in 2017. An ankle injury kept him out of two games in 2018, where he finished with 709 rushing yards and eight total touchdowns.