Arkansas bringing Dan Enos back as offensive coordinator

Following the departure of Kendal Briles, Arkansas is bringing back former Hog Dan Enos to serve as the offensive coordinator for the Razorbacks.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Razorback football team are bringing in a familiar face to replace offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who recently left the program to join TCU as their offensive coordinator.

The Hogs made the announcement that Dan Enos, who worked for the Hogs as their offensive coordinator from 2015-2017, is set to take command over the offense for Arkansas this season.

Enos returns to the Natural State with over 30 years of coaching experience and most recently worked for Maryland as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

During his time at Maryland, he helped lead the team to multiple bowl wins, including the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl and 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Enos returns to Arkansas after serving on the coaching staff in 2015, where he helped the Razorback offense break records.

Great to have Dan Enos back in Fayetteville. So honored he wanted to be a part of this Great University again! ⁦@CoachDanEnos⁩ #gettinthebandbacktogether #turnthatdamnjukeboxon #QBwhisperer pic.twitter.com/3auavuYNxF — Coach Sam Pittman (@CoachSamPittman) January 19, 2023

"Enos’ first offense on The Hill in 2015 remains one of only three offenses in school history to surpass 6,000 yards," the university said in the press release.

He also helped lead former Hog quarterback Brandon Allen to a record breaking season, where he set new marks for passing touchdowns on the season and single-game passing touchdowns in school history.