CONWAY, Ark. — Morgan Dasch grew up loving lacrosse. She began playing the sport in 4th grade and now she’s dominating on the collegiate level.

Dasch, a Colorado native left her hometown of Golden to play for the Warriors 4 years ago. “I just really like the competitive aspect of it, I just continue to love the team aspect of it as well.”

Head coach Kristin Crowley for one is very happy Dasch is apart of this team. “She leads the team, hands down he’s one of our best players on offense. Go to people, she’s killing it for us on offense so.”

Dasch has been named the SAA conference player of the week four times this season. “It’s honestly like an escape. I don’t think a whole lot when I play lacrosse and it’s like pure bliss for lack of a better term.”

She leads the entire NCAA Division III in goals with 68 and points with 107. The Warriors are currently riding a three game winning streak and will host rival Sewanee this Saturday at noon in Conway for Dasch’s final home game.

“Ill have family in town watching, and Sewanee is pretty good but I think we can take them.”