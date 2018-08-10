Dates set for fall World Series at Baum — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback baseball team is set to host its annual Fall World Series starting Monday, Oct. 15 at Baum Stadium. This year’s squad will be split up into two teams (Cardinal and White) and will play a best-of-five series over the course of a week.

Over the seven-day stretch, head coach Dave Van Horn along with his staff of Wes Johnson, Nate Thompson and Taylor Smart will cap their 2018 fall season that included a number of practices and workouts, as well as the exhibitions against Wichita State and Little Rock.

Arkansas, coming off a national runner-up finish at the 2018 College World Series, its ninth trip to college baseball’s biggest stage all time, brings in a number of newcomers to the 2019 season, but also brings back a good corps of veterans, including All-Americans Casey Martin and Heston Kjerstad.

Martin and Kjerstad, who were the Razorbacks top two hitters a year ago, return as, arguably, the nation’s best hitting duo as both combined for a .339 average, 27 home runs and 107 RBIs last year and set Arkansas freshman records for hits, home runs and total bases.

Arkansas will also return the services of junior centerfielder Dominic Fletcher, who hit .288 with 10 home runs and 49 RBIs, and was named to the SEC All-Defense Team. In the College World Series, Fletcher was Arkansas’ hottest hitter, going 9-for-26 (.346) at the plate with two home runs and eight RBIs. He ended the year with a second-straight double-digit home run total becoming the first Razorback since Rodney Nye (1998-99) to hit 10 or more home runs in his first two seasons.

All five games of the fall series will be open to the public and are free to attend. Restrooms will be available inside Baum Stadium as well.

Pitching matchups and lineups will be announced prior to each game via Twitter. If the series is decided in four games or less, the team will still practice on days that games are scheduled. Those times will not change.

2018 Fall World Series Schedule

Game 1 – Monday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m.

Game 2 – Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.

Game 3 – Thursday, Oct. 18 at 4 p.m.

Game 4 – Friday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 5 – Sunday, Oct. 21 at TBD (if necessary)

