Women's History Month: Davis makes mark at Arkansas Tech

Abby Davis made history in June 2022 when she was named Arkansas Tech University's first female athletic director.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Making history is never an easy thing to do.

And as a woman, sometimes that road can be a tough one.

However, Abby Davis is one of those history-making women.

In June 2022, Davis was named Arkansas Tech’s first female athletic director after serving three years as the interim director of athletics.

"I'm not afraid to go out there and mop the sweat," Davis said. "We don't have anyone to do that... grass mowed, whatever it is, I'm going to do it."

Davis said she’s never been one to shy away from hard work. She was a former tennis player at Arkansas Tech and served as the head women’s tennis coach for 18 years.

"Being the first female director in this role is still pretty rare,” Davis said. "When I thought about the significance of it, I kind of felt like I had the weight of women on my shoulders."

In her role, supporting coaches and athletes is just one part of the job. She said her experience as an athlete and coach helped her prepare for the job.

"The day-to-day grind, that doesn't change," Davis said. "The getting personalities to mesh, that doesn't change. It's just on a bigger scale now."

That perspective is helping Davis work towards her goal of pushing the university's athletic department to new heights.

"Spring sports are going strong," Davis said. "We're always looking towards the future. We have facilities projects that are coming up. In athletics, you don't want to stay stagnant."

Davis' goals aren't just centered around winning championships for the Wonder Boys and Golden Suns, but creating more opportunities for anyone who wants to get involved.

“If [you] want to do athletic training, I will get you in touch with our athletic trainers," Davis said. "Our coaches are always looking for student help."