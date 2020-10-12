Balanced Arkansas tops Southern 79-44 to remain unbeaten

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Davonte Davis scored 14 points to lead six in double-figures and Arkansas remains undefeated with a 79-44 rout over Southern. Moses Moody, a freshman from Little Rock, Arkansas, had 12 points for Arkansas (5-0).

Moody is the only Razorback to score in double figures in each game. Jalen Tate and JD Notae had 12 points, and Justin Smith and Desi Sills added 11 apiece for Arkansas, which had its Tuesday game against Tulsa postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Jayden Saddler scored nine points and had six rebounds to lead Southern (0-3).