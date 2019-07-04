FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The story all spring has been the Razorback defense and they did not disappoint on Saturday in the annual red-white game.

Head coach Chad Morris admittedly said his offense kept it simple by design as his group started very slowly. Quarterback John Stephen Jones led the Razorbacks through the air completing 13-22 for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Morris credits Jones improvement to the arrival of Ben Hicks, who took a little longer to get started but ended 8-8 for 100 yards and a TD.

"Ben's leadership and energy all spring and not just in the quarterback room but throughout the whole team I think that this has really helped the team. There has been a lot of competition with the belt and to see those guys compete and interact."

Hicks agrees with his head coach. "You know I feel like I'm doing what I'm suppose to do. Come in and help this offense grow and mature. Use my knowledge and experience to help these guys."