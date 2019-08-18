FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Per multiple reports, Arkansas senior wide receiver, Deon Stewart, will miss the entire 2019 season after suffering a torn ACL in Saturday's scrimmage.

Stewart alluded to the injury Saturday evening on his Twitter account.

The loss comes as a huge blow for the Razorbacks receiving corps who, although they drew a lot of praise from Chad Morris Saturday, is incredibly young.

Stewart only one of two senior wide outs on the depth chart, and although his production decreased during Morris' first year in 2018, Stewart was Arkansas’ second leading receiver in 2017, hauling in 33 receptions for 404 yards and three touchdowns that year.

Stewart's experience will also be missed in the return game. He was the projected starting punt returner after averaging 10.1 yards on nine returns last year, including a 45-yard return against Colorado State.