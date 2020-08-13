Despite Southland Conference postponing fall schedule, UCA plans to play

Thursday the Southland Conference announced they would postpone all fall sports to the spring semester.

CONWAY, Ark. — The Southland Conference made it official Thursday morning ,announcing they would postpone all fall sports to the spring. Despite this announcement UCA athletic director Dr. Brad Teague issued a statement the Bears would proceed with a fall schedule.

"UCA is moving forward with it's fall campaign in all sports, playing a reduced schedule. We are working with several other institutions from the Missouri Valley, Ohio Valley, the Southern, and the Big South Conferences to put together schedules for our student-athletes to compete. We are confident we can do this safely and provide a healthy space for them all."

The Southland met with all 13 presidents over the past few weeks and decided postponing the fall slate was the right decision.

Central Arkansas's Director of Athletics, @BradTeague's statement after @SouthlandSports decision on the 2020 Fall season. pic.twitter.com/ipEyGwtEHl — UCA Athletics (@ucasports) August 13, 2020

"The Board concluded that an entire fall sports season is not likely, and that a postponement to spring can provide the important opportunities our teams annually seek,” Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett added. “While disappointed that we won’t be playing these sports in the Southland’s 58th year of fall competition, we look forward to a unique spring season of athletics that also includes NCAA postseason opportunities.”