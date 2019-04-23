JONESBORO, Arkansas — Arkansas State head women’s basketball coach Matt Daniel has announced the hire of Destinee Rogers as an assistant coach on his staff.

“Destinee was the first player that I signed as a head coach,” said Daniel. “She helped us turn Central Arkansas into a championship program and win a conference championship. Since then, she has been to two NCAA Tournaments as an assistant coach at her alma mater. She has most recently been a head coach in this state at the high school level.”

“Her ability to relate to players will be vital as she will continue to be an extension of me, just like her playing days. I am excited for her to be the final piece of the puzzle that will be a young and vibrant staff with the energy necessary to turn around another program.”

Rogers returns to the collegiate sideline after three seasons as head coach of the girls’ basketball program at El Dorado High School. In those three seasons, she guided the Wildcats to a 52-28 record. She led El Dorado to the state semifinals in her first season finishing with a 21-8 record on the year. She coached three all-state players and seven all-conference players while guiding her team to a 3.1 cumulative grade-point average.

“I’m excited to get back into college coaching working for Matt Daniel,” said Rogers. “I played for him at Central Arkansas, so I saw firsthand how his hard work and passion elevates programs to the next level. I’m so thankful to El Dorado and all of the support I’ve had there for three years, but I am looking forward to doing my part in achieving the ultimate goal which is championships.”

Following her playing career at UCA, Rogers spent four seasons on the bench for the Sugar Bears with one season as a graduate assistant (2012-13) and three more as an assistant coach (2013-16). In the 2015-16 season, Rogers helped guide the Sugar Bears to their first NCAA Tournament and a program record 28 wins, regular-season record 26 victories and Southland Conference program record win total of 16.

Rogers helped UCA to a record of 78-45 in her time as an assistant coach, including 45-18 in the last two seasons. She helped recruit and develop two Southland Conference Players of the Year, a Southland Conference Freshman of the Year and eight all-conference players.

A three-year starter at UCA, Rogers finished her playing career averaging 7.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game with more than 100 3-point field goals to her credit. She helped UCA to the 2012 Southland Conference Championship and was the floor general when the program made its first Division I postseason appearances, hosting UAB in the 2011 WBI and traveling to Oklahoma State in the 2012 WNIT.

Rogers earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences in 2012 and a Master of Science in Health Sciences in 2014.